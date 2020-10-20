iWatch Africa is proposing the use of ethical hackers to aid in surveillance if the government wants to improve on its operation to clamp online abuse.

According to iWatch Africa, “through the surveillance programme, and through the use algorithms one will identify the browsing history of users which then will serve as a guide to moderate users and prompt them when they go beyond their frequently accessed sites.”

Also, an increase in public education and establishing of protocols for internet use can help combat online abuse which has been on the increase due to weak database, absence of functioning national ID system, and lax mobile registration process.

The NGO in a recent publication, Guidelines for Prevention of Online Abuse and Harassment in Ghana, proposed the above solutions to curb online abuse and harassment experienced by both individuals and organizations in Ghana.

The 13-page document stated that Ghana currently has no internet censorship due to the 1992 constitution which supports digital rights through the freedom of speech and media.

The guidelines aimed at promoting digital rights highlighted the “absence of online abuse and harassment policies’ as a contributing factor to an increase in digital rights abuse in Ghana.”

While admitting that “the Criminal Code, 1960 (ACT 29) makes provision relating to threats, it is not sufficient to deal with sophisticated crimes such as those that happen online. The tracking of such crimes is a difficult task for many government agencies such as the police service.”

iWatch Africa suggested that online activities of internet users [individuals, businesses and government], service providers and cyber attackers can be properly managed through establishment of a national database of cyber abusers and streamline of the reporting systems.

Other measures include investigation of reported cases, the passage of necessary legislation on cybersecurity, and deepen the international protocols on internet use and sustained education and campaign on cyber hygiene.