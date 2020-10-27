The family of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled in Agbotorme near Afife in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region are demanding for justice.

According to the family, the delay in the trial of the alleged suspect is making life difficult for the victim.

The family says it has had to deal with a lot since the unfortunate incident happened to their daughter.

The family is thus appealing to the court to expedite the trial in order to bring the perpetrator to book.

The Guardian of the Victim, Samuel Atsu told Citi News that the family is getting disappointed in the country’s justice system and the reluctance of the suspect in showing up.

He stated that the court should be able to get proof as to why the suspect is not showing up for the proceedings to go on.

“We are not happy about the delay in the case. Whenever the suspect is supposed to be arraigned before court, he gives the excuse that he is sick yet when we come back home we see him moving around the community. The court does not even demand a medical report to know if the claim of illness is true or not. We want justice for the victim.”

“About a 36-year-old man will go and defile a child and despite us taking the matter to court, nothing is being done about it. We are all Ghanaians and I even expected that this case will not go on for so long because we are spending money. We don’t have much money. We all have to go and work tirelessly to be able to help her mother get justice,” he added.

Mr. Atsu stated that “we appeal to anyone hearing this to come to aid so that justice can be served.”