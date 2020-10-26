Some fellows of Lead for Ghana (LFG) have commissioned a library and ICT facility at the Takuve D/A Basic School, an underserved school in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region.

The facility is to enable the pupils in the school have access to quality education through the stocked library as well as enjoy practical lessons ICT.

The fellows, Joshua Andrews-Egyir, Mariam Abdul Rahman and Vida Agyeman Konadu who served in the school as teachers as part of their fellowship programme said the intervention comes in to address some challenges pupils in the school faced with regard to their education.

They said it was also important to mitigate the gaps the COVID-19 pandemic has left in education especially in rural communities.

Through interactions and involvement with community members, a solution was co-created and owned by all.

World Connect, BookAid International, EduSpots, Motive8, Yo Ghana and Friends of TakuveDiaries supported the project with the hope that the intervention will help to address the high illiteracy rate, end period poverty, and curb the teenage pregnancy menace in the community and beyond.

At the commissioning, the team lead, Joshua Andrews-Egyir disclosed that being “motivated by the eagerness of our students to learn and explore, we put in our utmost to make it happen. We just could not wait to be the change and see it happen at Takuve, and yes, change happened. Indeed, it was a sight to behold as members of the community could not hide their joy and excitement.”

Lead For Ghana is a leadership development and network organization driving a nationwide movement of leaders.

The organization selects some of Ghana’s most promising university graduates and young professionals from varied academic disciplines, train and place them as basic school teachers for two years to teach Mathematics, Science, English, and Information Technology in underserved schools across the country.