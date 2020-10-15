The Villandro Residence at East Legon has added a sumptuous Friday evening buffet to its restaurant’s offerings.

Its ‘Zonin Prosecco Buffet Night’ will start every Friday, from October 16, from 6 PM.

The buffet has starters like warm bread and beef terrine as well as entrèes like beef ragout, tender lamb cubes, potato gratin, herbed gizzard among others.

Sliced fruits and crème caramel will also be available as deserts.

The icing on the cake for patrons will be a free glass of Zonin Prosecco.

The Villandro Residence is a guest house with a restaurant, bar and an outdoor garden for gatherings.

Its management is eying the middle class with its relatively affordable price range for the buffet.

The Villandro Residence will offer a serene ambience for relaxation ahead of the weekend as well as networking opportunities for professionals and the like.