Authorities at the VIP Bus Terminal in Kumasi want the government to institute measures to prevent robbery attacks on them on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

They have described as worrying the instances where their vehicles travelling from Kumasi to Accra and vice versa are frequently attacked.

Their call follows an attack on some VIP buses and other private vehicles by armed robbers in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2020.

The robbers shot the bus driver near Linda Dor.

Several passengers were seriously injured after they were attacked.

No arrests have been made so far as the robbers had left the crime scene before the police came in.

The authorities at the VIP Terminal in Kumasi have urged the government and security agencies to ensure the issue is addressed.

The second trustee of VIP Jeon, Francis Asamoah, in an interview with Citi News stressed the need for improved security particularly as the 2020 general elections and the Christmas festivities approach

“We are pleading with the government to deploy security men to the various stations to safeguard us. We need the security men in the buses, on the highways, and other vantage points to hinder armed robbers from attacking us or our passengers, especially as the election and festive seasons are approaching and a lot of people will be travelling.”