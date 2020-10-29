Former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari has appealed to the youth of the region to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the general elections to retire former President, John Dramani Mahama for his abysmal performance.

According to him, the performance of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government within the three and half years have impacted positively on the livelihoods of Ghanaians especially the people of the Upper East Region.

Recounting the NPP’s policies and pro-poor programmes that have significantly ameliorated the plight of the region, Rockson Bukari charged the youth of the area to compulsorily retire John Mahama from active politics by voting massively for the NPP to do more for Ghanaians.

Speaking to Citi News in Bolgatanga, Mr. Bukari said it was time to retire John Mahama for good.

“Let me appeal to the youth of the Upper East Region to vote massively for Nana Addo to do more for the region and to support him retire John Mahama compulsorily because Nana Akufo-Addo’s government within the three and half years has transformed Ghana economically, socially and physically to the admiration of all. Nana Akufo-Addo loves this country. He believes in Ghana and thinks Ghana should be transformed into the next level. I am therefore appealing to the youth and women of this region to stand firm and retain Nana Akufo-Addo come December 7, to do more for the Upper East Region”.

“Let the Upper East Region vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo to make this country a paradise to enjoy. Look at the Free SHS policy, One-village-One-dam, One million per constituency, planting for food and jobs, the railway line project to paga, construction of the Bolga-Bawku road and many other roads in the region that have improved the livelihoods of our people. For all the eight years of the NDC, what legacy has John Mahama left for this region especially the North? Let us retain Nana Akufo-Addo for Ghana needs his leadership style to do more for them,” he said.

Mr. Rockson also admonished the electorate in the region to vote massively for all NPP parliamentary candidates in the region.