The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged residents of Akwatia especially New Patriotic Party sympathizers to eschew all differences and rally behind the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Ernest Kumi.

There are reports that most of the residents in Akwatia are unhappy with happenings in the constituency especially the decision by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, not to contest as an independent candidate as earlier suggested.

The MP for the area became popular during the 2016 elections after she unseated the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, Baba Jamal.

She lost to Mr. Ernest Kumi by only four votes during the NPP’s parliamentary primaries on June 20, 2020, and decided to contest as an independent candidate.

Ama Sey later heeded to pleas from President Akufo-Addo, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, and other prominent traditional leaders including Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin not to contest as an independent candidate.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters after joining a unity health walk organized by the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Ernest Kumi, Kennedy Agyapong pleaded with the residents to let go of all past mistakes.

He added that the NDC parliamentary candidate is not a good representation of the constituency hence should be ignored.

“The NDC parliamentary candidate has a lot of issues surrounding him so don’t make the mistake of voting for him. I am pleading with you not to, in anger, vote for someone who would disgrace the Akwatia constituency.”

“This is the reason why I decided to leave work and come and do the health walk with you. My leg is swollen now but I decided to come and meet you here again,” he added.