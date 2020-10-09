The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) spokesperson on health, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has responded to critics of the party’s free primary health care promise.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama said the next NDC government will implement free primary health care for all Ghanaians under a special arrangement to be managed by the National Health Insurance Authority.

The NDC has described this plan “as the fulcrum” around which its health policy will revolve should it win power in the 2020 elections.

It expects to have the policy up and running before the end of 2021 to cover persons who seek healthcare services at the district level and lower, should it win power.

Alex Segbefia, the NDC’s Deputy Campaign Manager, has pegged the cost of his party’s free primary health care promise at $18 million.

However, this promise has received several criticisms.

A group called the Concerned Citizens Association Ghana believes healthcare financing in Ghana could revert to ‘cash and carry if John Mahama wins the elections.

Son of Ghana’s first President, Sekou Nkrumah has also criticized Mr. Mahama over his free primary healthcare promise.

He questioned how John Mahama could run the health care programme after failing to creditably run the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Responding to the claims on Eyewitness News, Dr. Omane Boamah insisted that the NDC has enough credibility, especially on health to make more promises.

“In terms of credibility within the health system, an NDC government that provided the University of Ghana Medical Center that has been very instrumental through this COVID-19 era, that gave the Ridge Hospital a facelift, that also developed the Upper West Regional hospital, developed several hospitals and polyclinics in the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions has enough credibility to be trusted.”

“We should be questioning this government, for failing to fulfil its promise to turn the fortunes of the country in 18 months. They do not have the credibility to make more promises.”

Free primary healthcare will boost employment in health sector – NDC

The National Democratic Congress is confident that its proposed free primary healthcare policy will boost employment in the sector.

At a press conference on Thursday, October 8, 2020, Dr. Omane Boamah, indicated that private pharmacists and private health care providers will be engaged on how best to roll out the policy if the NDC wins power.