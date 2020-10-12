The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly says plans are in place for the construction of wider drains along the streets of Weija to address the perennial flooding in the area.

A downpour over the weekend left Weija and its adjoining communities flooded, restricting movement and causing damage to property.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show noted that the government is committed to ending the recurrent flooding in the municipality.

“The problem is not that the drains are choked. The drains are not big enough to carry the volume of water that comes in. It is for this reason that the government is working on expanding the drains. We are constructing a bigger drain that can contain the volumes of water that come in. Plans are far advanced and it should start before the end of the year.”

“I can assure the residents that the government will take this issue seriously and the drains will be constructed. Everybody will be smiling at the end of the day. Take me by my word,” he added

He also indicated that de-silting works are currently ongoing at Weija and other affected communities as an interim measure to curtail the flooding.

“We have machines in all those affected communities, and we are desilting the drains this morning. Structures along waterways that have to be pulled down will be. We cannot sit unconcerned as these few people get our communities in such situations.”

Weija residents appeal for storm drains to curb flooding

Residents of Weija in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, October 10, 2020, called on the government to construct storm drains in the area after homes in the area were flooded by a downpour.

The residents say the unavailability of storm drains compound their problems when it rains.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, several hours of downpour submerged parts of the country especially areas within the capital city, Accra.