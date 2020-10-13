Some residents of Weija-Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region are worried over the decision by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to spill excess water from the Weija Dam after last Saturday’s downpour.

The rains over the weekend displaced residents in the surrounding communities due to flooding.

In a statement, the company indicated that the spillage which began on Sunday, October 11, 2020, is to prevent the dam from possible collapse while protecting residents.

“The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse,” the GWCL explained in a statement.

The affected communities include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.

But the Tetegu Community’s Town Planning Organizer, Mawuenyega Mark Atukpa, who spoke on behalf of the residents told Citi News the failure of the company to give residents enough notice to prepare for the spillage and its accompanying floods is a major source of worry.

“The information didn’t come early. If the information had come earlier, the people would have prepared adequately because when these things happen, people are displaced. So for us, we are worried.”

“Secondly, when they are about to spill water from the dam they have to check if the sand level in the river will allow for the free flow of water or the estuary is opened. But they don’t do that. They just come and tell us they are spilling and there is always trouble,” he lamented.

Following the development, the residents have appealed for storm drains to help with the drainage of run-off water.

MCE assures of construction of proper drains to curb flooding

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly says plans are in place for the construction of wider drains along the streets of Weija to address the perennial flooding in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, has noted that the government is committed to ending the recurrent flooding in the municipality.

“The problem is not that the drains are choked. The drains are not big enough to carry the volume of water that comes in. It is for this reason that the government is working on expanding the drains. We are constructing a bigger drain that can contain the volumes of water that come in. Plans are far advanced and it should start before the end of the year.”

“I can assure the residents that the government will take this issue seriously and the drains will be constructed. Everybody will be smiling at the end of the day. Take me by my word,” he added

He also indicated that de-silting works are currently ongoing at Weija and other affected communities as an interim measure to curtail the flooding.

“We have machines in all those affected communities, and we are desilting the drains this morning. Structures along waterways that have to be pulled down will be. We cannot sit unconcerned as these few people get our communities in such situations.”