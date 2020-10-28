The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh says the police service will not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with persons who intend to foment trouble in the upcoming general elections.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh, speaking to the media at Koforidua after accessing the operational preparedness of the Eastern Regional Command ahead of the December elections, reiterated the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to deliver and ensure a peaceful election.

“We in the security services will do our best to ensure peace on December 7. I appeal to all officers to be very professional and impartial in the discharge of their duties.”

“We are also warning troublemakers to stay away from the polling stations on the election day. No one should come around with any harmful object, because if we lay hold on you, we will ensure that you face the law,” he warned.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh further indicated that the police are still investigating electoral related offences which were reported during the voters’ registration exercise and will soon make their findings public.

“There have been several recorded cases in which infractions were made, especially during the voter registration exercise. There have been several of them put before the court, we have prosecuted Members of Parliament and party executives. The records are there for everyone to see. So we do not mince words when we say we are going to deal with persons who attempt to interfere with the smooth electoral process.”

The IGP also indicated that adequate for provisions have been made for areas noted to be hotspots during elections.

“We will pay particular attention to those places and beef up security there. Of course, the fact that a place was calm in 2016 does not mean that it cannot be a flashpoint in this year’s elections, and so we are alert.”

The Inspector-General of Police added that the police will soon unveil a duty armlet for all officers who will be deployed to perform election duties.

“For those who will be specifically sent to the polling stations, they will have duty armlets. We are not unveiling it now because we do not want any duplicates to be made. But you can be sure to see officers positioned at polling stations with the armlet for easy identification.”

“They will not be the same as what was used in 2016 to prevent any variations,” he indicated.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh earlier assured Ghanaians that the service will provide adequate security at all polling centres across the country on December 7.

Oppong-Boanuh was speaking to the media in Sunyani as part of his working visit to the Bono Region when he gave the assurance.