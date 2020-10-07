The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has urged members of the party to guard every ballot during the December 7 elections.

Speaking during the launch of the NDC’s 2020 national campaign in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, John Mahama said that despite expecting the EC to creditably discharge its duties as expected in accordance with the law, the NDC will still be extremely vigilant during the electoral processes.

He added that the NDC is determined to succeed and no one can stop the will of the people of Ghana.

“We have had concerns to draw the Commission’s attention to many instances of infraction and actions that have not satisfied us. While we are expecting the Commission to live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is very well-prepared, and we will police the ballots from all polling stations, through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national collation centres.”

Mr. Mahama added that the NDC is concerned for the future of Ghana and will fight for it to be great.

“This is our battle for Ghana’s future. Let’s embrace it like our very lives depend on it because Ghana deserves to be in a better place where everyone has the chance to thrive and prosper.”

The flagbearer of the NDC was confident that his party will win the 2020 polls.

“I want to assure all the teaming supporters of the NDC, our sympathizers, well-wishers, and the millions of people waiting to vote for John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, and the NDC that we are winning the election,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama earlier stated that the NDC will not accept the results of an election it deems flawed.