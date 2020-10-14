The Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF), in commemoration of International Girl Child Day, has reassured Ghanaians of its support for girls but also called for financial support to help the foundation successfully deliver its mandate amid COVID-19.

At a press conference, the Chairperson of the foundation, Mrs Elizabeth Hayfron Asare, speaking on their support of the girl child in Ghana, she said: “any girl who is determined to study would be able to make it but a lot of them are cash-strapped. Lack of finance causes them to not be able to finish their education, so the Abiola Bawuah Foundation’s main aim is to support brainy but needy students to get an education.”

The Project Officer, Geraldine Osafo Ntiri, explained that the foundation’s first project, the 100 Girls Support Project, has so far scouted for 70 girls comprising five girls with disabilities from the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Volta regions. These girls, from all levels of education, will be financially supported until tertiary education.

Speaking on the International Girl’s Day theme “My voice, our equal future”, a trustee and media veteran, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor argued that the progress of a girl motivates other girls to become career-minded.

She further reaffirmed ABF’s commitment to empowering girls through its partnerships, donations and outreach in communities to provide education on sexual reproductive health, domestic violence and child protection, among other things.

“Even though we haven’t hit our target of supporting 100 girls due to COVID-19, by close of the year, we should be able to meet it.”

As part of its activities to mark the International Girl Child Day, the ABF made a donation of Joyday Sanitary Towels to schools in Okushiebeade and Akramaman.

The National Coordinator, Mr Stephen Asiedu called on the public and corporate institutions to financially support its cause as has been done by FanMilk Ghana Limited, Unilever Ghana Limited and Lexta Ghana Limited, UNFPA etc.

About the 100 Girls Project

The Abiola Bawuah Foundation’s 100 Girls Support Project was launched in 2018 with the sole aim to provide financial assistance to brilliant but needy deprived girls. This is the first and foremost project implemented by the foundation.

The Abiola Bawuah Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which is chaired by Mrs Elizabeth Hayfron Asare and a Board of trustees; Mrs. Oluseun Jooda, Mrs Nkechie Denise, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor and Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, with a project coordinator, Mr. Stephen Asiedu, and a project officer, Ms. Geraldine Osafo Ntiri.

The organisation is devoted to helping deprived, vulnerable and disadvantaged girls access high-quality education and to have access to the necessities which will also aid them in achieving a worthwhile future through educational mentoring.