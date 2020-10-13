The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman constituency has denied rumours that Madam Ophelia Hayford, the wife of slain Member of Parliament has been selected to represent the party in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The party said although there is grassroots support for Mrs. Hayford, no official decision has been taken on who will replace the legislator in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to in an interview with Citi News, the First Vice Chairman of the Party, Yaw Berchie Nuako, indicated that party executives are making consultations and will soon decide on who will lead the party after the one-week celebration of the late MP.

“It is not true. Nothing like that has come out. When the president came here yesterday [Monday], the grassroots of the party were chanting ‘no wife, no vote,’ but the party has not decided on who is going to replace the MP. We are making consultations. I can tell the public to wait until Thursday, where we will endorse the person who is supposed to replace Hon. Quansah Hayford,” he said.

The late Mfantsiman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford was gunned down by armed men on the Mankessim – Abeadze road in the Central Region while returning home from a community engagement in the constituency last Thursday.

Following news of his killing, the police hierarchy has dispatched a specialised team of investigators to the region to help resolve the crime and arrest the culprits.

President Akufo-Addo has also assured the family of his support to ensuring that the pepetrators of the crime are brought to book while the deceased MP is given a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, security for Members of Parliament has received a boost in the wake of legislator’s killing.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, said 200 police officers will be added to the parliamentary security team to protect parliamentarians until the December 2020 elections.