Wilmar Africa Limited, producers of Ghana’s favourite naturally cholesterol-free edible oil, Frytol has launched a project to encourage habits that keep the heart-healthy.

On the occasion of the World Heart Day on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, the organization presented GHS100,000 to the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to cater for underprivileged children with heart diseases.

The National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for some time now has been appealing to the public to support patients especially children suffering from heart diseases.

In these times of COVID-19, patients with cardiovascular diseases (CVD) tend to face a higher risk.

According to the General Manager of Wilmar Africa Limited, Kwame Wiafe, “each year as part of this campaign, Frytol will commit an amount of money to support heart surgeries for children with heart conditions that would be advised by the cardiothoracic centre and who require medical treatment that they are not in the position to afford.”

The company used the occasion to launch an initiative aimed at promoting healthy living that protects the heart.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Frytol Healthy Hearts’ campaign in commemoration of World Heart Day, the Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Lawrence Serebour, indicated the need for awareness to be created about cardiovascular diseases and their prevention.

“We should limit processed foods and foods that are high in salt, in sugar and fat. World Heart Federation is also telling us to use our hearts to get more active. People with heart diseases are particularly at risk of severe disease and death.”

Dr. Serebour further entreated the public to consume cholesterol-free oil.