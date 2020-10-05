The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) is calling on the government to make digital devices meant for teaching easily accessible for teachers in Ghana to boost teaching and learning in the country.

The Executive Director for IFEST, Peter Anti made the appeal as the world celebrates World Teachers’ Day today, October 5, 2020.

The World Teachers Day celebration was instituted in 1994 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization to recognize the contributions of teachers across the globe.

This year’s World Teachers Day celebration is under the theme: Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”.

“Teachers will have to be innovative in the delivery of education to children. We are appealing to the relevant stakeholders especially the government to support teachers. Especially at this time when online education is becoming the new normal, we are hoping that the government will provide teachers with digital devices to improve the delivery of education in the country,” Peter Anti urged.

Peter Anti also stressed on the need to appreciate teachers for the key role they play in society.

“Teachers deserve commendation for their undeniable impact in society,” he said.

The Institute for Education Studies, Accra, (formerly VIAM Africa) was founded in August 2013.

Established as an independent policy and research institute, the IFEST was launched with the principal aim of better informing public debate on contemporary education issues in order to promote the development of effective research, policy, and practices.