Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited (PSGL) which has not been operational since 2016 will resume production before the end of 2020.

Dr. Bawumia said this while addressing the chiefs and people of Prestea-Heman as part of his two-day tour of the Western Region.

He said upon an earlier engagement with the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), which is the investor of the government-owned mining company, he was informed that the mine will be ready for use in no time.

“I had a meeting with GNPC on the development of the Sankofa gold limited. I passed through their office on Wednesday because I knew I owe you an update on the progress of the project. I was told preparations are underway to get it running.”

“I am very happy about this as it will create more employment opportunities for the youth in this area,” he added.

He also informed workers with outstanding salary arrears that, “salaries of workers are being processed.”

Dr. Bawumia urged the chiefs and people of Prestea to exercise patience as the government is committed to seeing the project completed and ready for use.

“All I ask of you is to patiently wait for it. We are working on it. And very soon the Prestea Sankofa Gold Mining Limited will be operational again.”