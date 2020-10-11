A failed parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wulensi constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Abdulai Haruna has initiated reconciliation efforts after some of his supporters fell out with the party over his loss.

Alhaji Haruna lost the NPP’s parliamentary primaries by only two votes to the incumbent MP, Thomas Donkor Ogajah.

His supporters rejected the results saying it did not reflect the choice of the people.

The agitations led to serious scuffle including the burning of the party’s constituency office and a vehicle.

The supporters vowed not to support the incumbent MP in the upcoming polls.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Alhaji Haruna convened a reconciliation meeting in Wulensi where he called for unity and forgiveness in the party.

He promised to fully support and campaign for the incumbent MP to ensure victory for the party.

“I am committing myself and my supporters today to fully participate in the campaigns of the party. I pledge to commit resources and my strength to ensure victory in the December elections so that Nana Akufo-Addo wins and the incumbent MP retains the seat. The party is supreme and I call on my supporters to bury the hatchet and join the campaign with the love they have for me,” he said.

As a show of his commitment, he donated 15 motorbikes to support the party’s campaign.

He further added GHS 10,000 and 100 plastic chairs for the renovation of the party office that was burnt.

On his part, the incumbent MP, Thomas Ogajah, expressed happiness for the gesture by Alhaji Haruna.

“I am seriously overwhelmed by the commitment shown by Alhaji. I want to thank him and his supporters for the love shown, and we commit to fully work together.”

Some of the supporters also shared their joy with Citi News.

“We are so happy today for what has actually happened. We were the supporters of Alhaji Haruna who vowed to vote against the party but today Alhaji Haruna has shown to us all that he is a good leader, and we are happy to support him,” one supporter said.

“We are fully behind Alhaji Haruna, so if today he is calling on us to unity, we will listen to him because the party is bigger than all of us. So today we want to assure everyone that, come December 7th, NPP is winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the constituency,” another supporter said.

The National Welfare Secretary of Zongo Youth Patriots, Madam Radia Adama Saani, daughter of the former MP of the constituency called on the youth to support in the victory of the party.

She said, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has a good vision for the youth and called on all to support him by ensuring an overwhelming victory for the party.

The First Vice-Chairperson of NPP, Madam Talata Asobayire, commended the party supporters and encouraged them to show commitment as the party has good plans for the constituency.

“I want to extend the gratitude of his Excellency the President Nana Akufo-Addo to the good people of Wulensi and to tell that he has good plans for you. Alhaji Haruna has shown that he is a true leader, and we have taken note of him. I therefore encourage you to support the party and ensure we win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the constituency.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, assured the people of his support.

“I am more than happy today for what I am seeing. Unity is paramount and I want to appeal for calm and assure you of my support.”

A campaign was launched and Alhaji Haruna further pledged to be part of it fully.