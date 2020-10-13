The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its members who decided to file nomination forms as independent parliamentary candidates have automatically forfeited their membership of the party.

This is in line with Article 3(9) of the NPP Constitution, according to a statement from the party.

“Equally, by this constitutional injunction, any member of the Party who supports or campaigns for an independent parliamentary candidate ahead of the forthcoming general elections also automatically forfeits his/her membership of the NPP,” the party added.

The NPP had put in place a national reconciliation committee to engage aggrieved candidates going independent.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia had been urging party supporters not to back members going independent.

The NPP also made special mention of the MP for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who has filed to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate.

“By so doing, he has presumably vacated his seat in Parliament pursuant to Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic,” the party indicated.

Article 97(1)(g) of the party’s constitution states that: “A Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he leaves the party of which he was a member at the time of his election to Parliament to join another party or seeks to remain in Parliament as an independent member.”

The NPP thus said it has “taken the necessary steps to inform the Speaker of Parliament of the above circumstances, for appropriate action to be taken.”

In contrast, the party lauded its members who contemplated running as independent candidates “but reconsidered their decision in deference to the supreme interest of the Party.”

“Such display of loyalty and patriotism to the Party can never go unnoticed,” the NPP said.

Find below the full statement

NPP SERVES NOTICE TO INDEPENDENT PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES THAT THEY HAVE FORFEITED THEIR MEMBERSHIP OF THE PARTY; COMMENDS THOSE WHO FAILED TO GO INDEPENDENT

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to serve notice to the few members of the Party who decided to file as Independent Parliamentary Candidates that they have automatically FORFEITED their membership of the Party from the very day they filed with the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest pursuant to Article 3(9) of the NPP Constitution.

Equally, by this constitutional injunction, any member of the Party who supports or campaigns for an Independent Parliamentary Candidate ahead of the forthcoming general elections also automatically forfeits his/her membership of the NPP.

The Party has noted that the Member of Parliament for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who was elected to Parliament on the ticket of the Party, has filed to contest as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate. By so doing, he has presumably vacated his Seat in Parliament pursuant to Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.

For the avoidance of doubt, Article 97(1)(g) of the Constitution states that:

“A member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he leaves the party of which he was a member at the time of his election to Parliament to join another party or seeks to remain in Parliament as an independent member.”

The Party has therefore taken the necessary steps to inform the Speaker of Parliament of the above circumstances, for appropriate action to be taken.

The NPP also wishes to use this opportunity to commend all the members of the Party who had contemplated to go Independent but reconsidered their decision in deference to the supreme interest of the Party. Such display of loyalty and patriotism to the Party can never go unnoticed, and the Party duly acknowledges same.

In particular, the Party salutes Hon. Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, the MP for Akwatia Constituency for paying heed to wise counsel and deciding not to file as Independent Candidate but to rather support the Party’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Akwatia Constituency, Mr. Ernest Yaw Kumi, to retain the Akwatia Seat for the NPP.

The Party again commends all the former aspiring Parliamentary Candidates who, even though were unsuccessful in the 2020 parliamentary primaries of the Party, are very much involved in campaigning for their respective Parliamentary Candidates ahead of the general elections.

Finally, the Party congratulates all the 275 Parliamentary Candidates of the Party who successfully filed their nominations with the Electoral Commission to contest in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections and wishes them the best success in the elections. The NPP is undoubtedly on course to maintaining its overwhelming Majority Seats in the next Parliament Insha Allahu.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY