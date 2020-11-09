Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has promised the people of the Eastern Region that he will fix their roads if voted for in the December 7, 2020, general elections.

According to Mr. Mahama, the Nana Akufo-Addo led government has abandoned the majority of the road projects began by his administration.

Speaking to constituents of Suhum, John Mahama urged them to vote for the NDC, in order for his government to complete the projects in the region.

“It is sad to say that all the development projects we were working on — the roads, the hospitals, the schools– have all come to a standstill and I know that in God’s making, the NDC will be the one to come back to continue these projects. Things are not going on well in this country. Life is hard, people are suffering, people are hungry, the economy is going bad and the NPP has numbered us with the biggest bet in our history”, Mahama said.

Mahama on Thursday began a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region as part of his campaign activities in seeking re-election in the upcoming polls.

He interacted with chiefs and opinion leaders in various parts of the region on the tour.

During the visit, he explained the policies in the party’s 2020 manifesto to the people particularly job creation, infrastructure universal access to healthcare through the Free Primary Healthcare policy.

Some places he spoke at were Klo Agogo, Sekesua, Akateng and Asesewa all in the Upper Manya Krobo District.

He thus urged the people to reject the NPP in order to see the development they so desire.