The Ghana Police Service says it recorded 204 incidents of violence in the recently held voters’ registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the December 2020 general elections.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Head of the National Elections Security Taskforce, DCOP Edward Tabiri, said 310 persons have so far been arrested with close to 20 persons charged for trying to foment trouble during the registration exercise.

“We have so far convicted close to 20 people but then, not all of them have been jailed. There are some that are made to pay fines determined by the courts and let go. On some occasions, we consult the Attorney-General for advice,” he indicated.

He added that “120 of the 204 identified cases are currently under investigation.”

DCOP Tabiri, who is also the Director-General of the Police Intelligence Department of the Ghana Police Service entreated Ghanaians to assist the police with relevant information to aid investigations into such cases.

“The reason for the delay in the cases that come before us is that most people are unwilling to assist us with further information to aid in investigations after reporting such incidents to us. It is one thing reporting the case and another assisting us in investigations. there are some who also tend to resolve the cases among themselves.”

He lamented instances where the courts had to acquit and discharge some suspects for want of prosecution.

62,794 security personnel to be deployed for election 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh says a total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections.

He said they will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the IGP said: “62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.”