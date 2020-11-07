Ghana’s 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic was over the weekend concluded and adjourned to allow members to focus on their re-election campaigns.

The 7th Parliament has been one of the successful Parliaments in the history of the 4th Republic, with a record number of legislations being passed in its life.

While the Majority Chief Whip, Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremah, in his closing remarks called for greater public awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic; Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, emphasised the need for peace as the country goes into the December 7 polls.

The Speaker of the House, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, hopes for a peaceful transition to the next parliament.

“Honourable members, the house is making adequate preparations towards the dissolution of the 7th parliament and I urged all to work in tandem for a seamless transition. As the 2020 general elections approach, I wish you all the very best and I pray that our nation will be law-abiding as we know it has always been and that every official will play his or her part according to the requirements of the law of our country. Honourable Members, I am confident that together, we can have an orderly, fair and credible election”, he said.