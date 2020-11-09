The Minister for Roads and Highways has ordered the temporary closure of the Kubease toll booth near Boankra on the Accra-Kumasi highway from today, Monday, November 9, 2020.

Below is the full statement

The Minister for Roads and Highways has ordered the temporary closure of the Toll Booth at Kubease near Boankra on the Accra-Kumasi Highway with immediate effect.

The closure is to enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out emergency repair works at the current location of the Toll Booth to enhance traffic flow and ease the current discomfort to the traveling public as a result of long queues being experienced on daily basis.

Motorists are hereby advised to adhere to the safety measures that would be put in place during the period of the repair works.

Signed

Ing. Nicholas D. Brown

Chief Executive Officer

Ghana Highway Authority