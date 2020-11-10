The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has stated that the party is working hard to win back the Fomena parliamentary seat in the December 7 polls.

The former MP for the constituency was an NPP member who filed to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming election.

As a result, the NPP wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to demand the invocation of its party constitutional provision that makes a parliamentary seat vacant after a member of the house leaves the party that sponsored his candidature to the house.

The seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The party has fielded Philip Ofori Asante as its parliamentary candidate in the Fomena constituency.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Pyne stated that although constituents of Fomena are leaning towards the former Fomena MP, the party is working hard to ensure that their sponsored candidate wins the seat.

“Elections are about choices, they can decide to vote for others, but we are working on the ground to ensure that our candidate wins, and we know that Philip Ofori Asante is going to win the Fomena seat.”

Mr. Pyne stated that the NPP was not wrong in its decision to ask for the Fomena MPs seat to be declared vacant as it is in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“We didn’t wrong him by telling him he is no longer part of the party. He knows the party’s constitution and is aware that, if the party has a sponsored candidate, and you go to contest the sponsored candidate as party member you automatically lose your membership of the party.”

Some Fomena residents vow to vote for independent candidate, Andrew Asiamah

Some constituents within the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region have expressed disappointment with the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye for declaring the Fomena seat vacant.

In a Citi News interview, they indicated that they will vote for the independent candidate, Andrew Amoako Asiamah based on his track record.