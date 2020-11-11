The Accra Academy has been adjudged the best institution in the Accra metropolis for its contribution towards the development of Agriculture in the city.

The school received a poly tank, knapsack sprayers, spades, wheelbarrows, a certificate as well as assorted vegetable seeds and agrochemicals.

The award was presented at the 36th edition of the Farmers and Fishers’ Day celebration of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly held at the Bukom Astroturf Park on Friday, November 6, 2020, under the theme, “Ensuring Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 opportunities and challenges”.

The school rears 34 pigs, 350 broilers, 650 layers, 6 rabbits as well as cultivates maize.

At the ceremony, a 50 -year old, Mr Richard Edwin Web, was adjudged the overall best farmer in the Accra metropolis.

He was awarded a battery cage system, a knapsack sprayer, assorted vegetable seeds, and agrochemicals, watering can, cutlasses, wheelbarrows, a pair of Wellington boots, and spades.

A 45-year-old dispatch rider with the Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Corporal John Henry Moffatt, was also adjudged the Best Livestock farmer in the Accra Metropolis.

Other awards included the best Backyard Gardner in the city; Madam Yvonne Adutwum- Ofosu, best Poly Fisherman; Mr Francis Anum Lartey, Best Hook and Line fisherman; Mr Emmanuel Quaye, whilst Madam Emelia Adjin- Tettey, Madam Joyce Mensah Kwaw and Mr Moro Nuhu, emerged as the best fish processor, Agro Processor, and Crop Farmer respectively.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah in a speech called for the need for a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive food production system that would stimulate job creation.

“Agriculture until recently has always been the main driver of our national economy and will remain important for years to come. Hence, it is essential to create awareness and encourage citizens to venture into backyard farming,” he said.

He disclosed that the Assembly’s agricultural extension workers had been engaging farmers in the metropolis to promote alternative farming such as backyard and home garden practices, stating that the assembly had begun cultivating vegetables such as lettuce and cabbage on the rooftop of the City Hall.

The Metro Director of Food and Agriculture, Dr Charles Edem Etse, said the AMA Department of Agriculture had assisted several households to establish home gardens of which inhabitants were now consuming what their produce.

“The days of “operation feed yourself” are back here with us again in Accra. As we continue to intensify our efforts at encouraging a lot more people to utilise their backyards productively,” he said.