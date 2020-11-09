The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi in the Ashanti Region Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum over the weekend held a health walk to rally supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party in the constituency ahead of the December polls.

Dr. Adutwum who is also the Deputy Minister for Education and his teaming support base walked through the streets of Jachie, Pramso, Swedru, Abrankesse among others as they canvassed for support for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party.

The walk ended at Kuntenase, also in the constituency.

The Deputy Education Minister as part of the campaign urged residents to abide by the COVID-19 protocols in order to avoid a second wave of the outbreak in Ghana.

Adutwum woos Jachie market women for Akufo-Addo

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum at an earlier engagement with market women in the constituency touted the achievement of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party.

The Deputy Education Minister who stormed the Jachie market among other trading centres in the area recently urged voters to assess the performance of the President against his main contender and retain him in December when Ghana goes to the polls.

He reminded the traders of the significance of the Free SHS policy, planting for food program among others as a basis to give the NPP four more years in power.