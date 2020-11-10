President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara following the declaration of the latter as the winner of Ivory Coast’s recent elections.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said he is hopeful that Ouattara, who will be serving a third 5-year term, will help to strengthen the “already strong relations between Ghana and Cote dÍvoire.”

Given that Mr. Outtara’s election witnessed series of violent protests and deadly clashes taking place in protest of his controversial victory, President Akufo-Addo urged the president to immediately commence a process of reconciliation, especially amongst the key stakeholders to avert the potential of unrest or instability in the country.

Read Akufo-Addo’s statement below:

Following the completion of the processes of the Constitutional Court, which has affirmed the verdict of the 2020 presidential election, I congratulate the President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, S.E.M. Alassane Ouattara, on his re-election as President.

It is my hope that, within the period of his tenure of office, he will not only help strengthen the already strong relations between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, but also help accelerate the realisation of the vision of regional integration.

It is equally important that he quickens the process of reconciliation amongst the key stakeholders of the political process in order to banish the spectre of potential instability, and continues to put the country onto the path of progress, prosperity and unity.

Warm congratulations once again to President Alassane Ouattara and the people of Cote d’Ivoire. God bless him and the Ivorian people, and best wishes for his and the country’s continued success.

Ivory Coast election

Ivory Coast’s Constitutional Council on Monday has formally validated President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election to a third term after a tense election that was characterized by clashes and an opposition boycott.

The Council said “no serious irregularities” were noted during the presidential elections of October 31, 2020.

78-year-old Ouattara won the election by over 94 percent votes.

The opposition boycotted the electoral process indicating that Ouattara’s bid for a third term was unconstitutional especially as he was allowed to run for only two terms but Ouattara insists a new constitution in 2016 allows him to run again.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader, Pascal Affi Nguessan, a former prime minister has been arrested for announcing the creation of a parallel government.