A private legal practitioner and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tamakloe, says the Special Prosecutor’s recent attacks on the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, is a ploy to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo electoral leverage.

The former President angrily condemned the Special Prosecutor for linking him to the Airbus bribery scandal in the corruption risk assessment report of the Agyapa Royalties deal.

The Special Prosecutor has since responded to Mr. Mahama and dared him to voluntarily report himself for interrogation if he’s against his conclusion that he’s the government official one mentioned in the Airbus scandal.

But Edudzi Tamakloe who took on the Special Prosecutor for insisting that former President John Mahama engaged in wrongdoing in the infamous Airbus bribery scandal asked Martin Amidu to act professionally in the interest of the country and shun the political games.

He insisted that Amidu has conducted himself in an “unprofessional” manner.

“You don’t set out to destroy a presidential candidate. Martin Amidu has been very unprofessional. The [Special Prosecutor] Act allows him to arrest, and he is aware. John Dramani Mahama by reason of the fact that he has been a former President of this republic enjoys immunity on criminal prosecution and so all Martin Amidu is trying to do is to muddy the waters and create distortions for purely electoral advantage for his friend, Akufo-Addo”, he said in a Citi News interview.

Edudzi Tamakloe also said Mr. Amidu had to drag the former President’s name in his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Royalties deal in order to cover up the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) failed attempt at tackling corruption.

“Today, it has become clear that the Akufo-Addo administration, Akufo-Addo’s appointees have become very corrupt. Corruption has become very pervasive under this administration. And so in order to equalize for the failed Akufo-Addo’s attempt at fighting corruption, he should throw in John Mahama in this.”

He recalled that in the 2016 elections, Mr. Amidu similarly dragged Mr. Mahama’s name in the mud by urging Ghanaians to vote against him.

He emphasized the need for urgent measures to be taken to prevent the Special Prosecutor from unfairly critiquing Mr. Mahama in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

“If you recall, in the 2016 election, then Martin Amidu, citizen vigilante in a video urged this country to vote against John Dramani Mahama. In 2016, we permitted this so-called hounding, mischief-making to go ahead. We are 24 days more to an election. We are not going to allow anybody who needs help to do this.”