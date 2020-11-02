The Member of Parliament (MP) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Atiwa East constituency, Abena Osei-Asare over the weekend organised a health walk and free breast cancer screening exercise in Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

The walk recorded massive turn-out of party faithful and constituents.

The walk was aimed at keeping the constituents and the party members fit ahead of the election, a campaign strategy to energize, engage and interact.

The MP thanked the participants for the massive turn-out and support.

Mrs. Osei-Asare, who is also a Deputy Minister of Finance touted the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to her, the NPP government inherited a National Health Insurance Scheme that was saddled with huge debts but today, “Nana Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta have cleared all those debts”.

She also asserted that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative, which opposition parties thought will not see the light of day has produced tangible results.

“The free SHS has come to alleviate the hardship parents go through when schools reopen and also widened the gate of opportunity to every school going child. This year’s election is for free SHS continuation,” she said.

She further encouraged them to re-elect her and President Akufo-Addo come December 7, to enable them to do more for Ghana.

Some Eastern Regional NPP Executives, namely the MP for Akwatia, Ama Sey, 1st Vice Chair of the Regional NPP Executives, Alhaji Badinga, Secretary, Jeff Konadu, Assistant Secretary, Nana Yaw Papin, Treasurer, Ben Kumi Larbi, Women Organizer, Fati Vondli, Deputy Women Organizer, Monica Serwaa, Youth Organizer, Jerry Osei participated in the exercise.