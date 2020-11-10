The Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah says he is optimistic that he will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah said this during the launch of his campaign at Fiapre.

The Sunyani West Parliamentary seat has become one of the hottest seats being contested for in the December polls in the Bono Region where three other persons from the NDC, PNC, and an independent candidate are eyeing the seat.

The Sunyani West legislator noted that he has done a lot for the constituents since assuming the role as an MP for the area.

He said he has been able to help 1,200 unemployed youth to get employment.

“We have set a target for ourselves. Our target is that whether we are competing with NDC and or independent candidate, the two can even combine we will defeat them. We will defeat them by 15,000 votes. There is no cause for alarm, there should not be any cause for alarm. We are ready to win. We are winning the Presidency and wining Sunyani West as a bonus.”

Former MP for Sunyani West and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwadwo Adjei Darko admonished the party supporters not to be complacent but intensify their house to house campaign.

He urged them to preach the good news about the NPP to the people.

The National Organiser of the NPP, Sammi Awuku commended the party supporters for their support and urged them to continue to work harder to bring victory to the party come December 7, 2020.

Other party bigwigs who were at the launch were; Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Science and Technology, and Rita Talata Asobayire, First Vice Chairperson of the NPP.