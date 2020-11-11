An 80-year-old pastor of the 12 Apostles Church in Denkyira Wawase in the Central Region, Kofi Prempeh is alleged to have killed his wife, Maame Ama Tawiah, 90, after slashing her with a cutlass.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police command, Isaac Evans Ettie, “Police received a report that Maame Ama Tawiah, aged 90 years, has been butchered to death with a cutlass by her husband, one Kofi Prempeh.”

On receipt of the complaint, police proceeded to the village and arrested suspect Kofi Prempeh.

Police further proceeded to the scene of the crime and found the body of the deceased, Maame Ama Tawiah with multiple cutlass wounds lying in a pool of blood.

According to the Deputy PRO of Central Regional Police, the body was removed and deposited at the Twifu Praso Government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect, Kofi Prempeh who allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his throat was treated and discharged by the same Hospital and has since been detained.

Suspect Kofi Prempeh appeared before his honour Mr. Fovi Nukunu, the Twifo Praso District Magistrate court judge, and he was remanded into police custody for two weeks.

He is to reappear in court on November 25, 2020.