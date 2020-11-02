The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International has unreservedly condemned isolated cases of electoral violence reported in the parts of the country.

CAC says partisan politics, though divergent in character, should not be used a tool to divide the country.

Taking turns to address members of the church at the ordination of 154 pastors at its headquarters in Osu, Accra, over the weekend, the Chairman of the Church, the Apostle George Yeboah said the security services should maintain neutrality and enforce the law without fear or favour in order to earn the confidence and trust of the public.

He said elections, though potentially divisive, is a process and if properly managed and exploited, could help unify people for rapid socio-economic growth.

Apostle Yeboah also cautioned politicians against taking advantage of the vulnerable in society in furtherance of misguided political gains.

Ghana, he said, has earned the admiration of the international community for its relative peace, a fledgeling democracy, and commitment to unity, and said we must work in unison to protect these gains.

Apostle Yeboah said peace is a corporate responsibility that must not be left to the security agencies alone, and challenged the newly ordained pastors to be brand ambassadors of the church, and missionaries of peace for the country.

“The call to service has an inherent challenge to work for the common good”, he charged the new pastors.

On his part, the General Secretary of the Church, Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, said nothing should be done to compromise the security and unitary status of the country.

He implored the security agencies and other non-state actors to work together and foil all attempts aimed at destabilizing the peace, security, and construct of the country, cautioning that a fractious Ghana would impair the stability of the sub-region and reverse all socio-economic gains recorded over the years.