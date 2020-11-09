The Cedar Mountain Chapel International has donated an amount of GHS15,000 to support the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of 97.3 Citi FM.

GHS10,000 was allotted to the Citi FM Foundation while the remaining GHS5,000 will be in support of the station’s annual ‘Help a Christmas Child’ initiative.

The gesture is part of the station’s 16th-anniversary celebration.

The presentation was made by head pastor of the church, Rev. Stephen Y. Wengam when management and staff of the station joined to worship with the church as part of the anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service.

“There is every cause to celebrate what the good Lord has done for us. Citi FM has been very crucial in our growth and development as a church. All through our 10-year journey, Citi FM has been with us. Therefore, we want to identify with the Citi FM Foundation that is doing a lot for humanity, the less privileged, paying school fees of brilliant but needy students and supporting an orphanage in the Eastern Region”, Rev. Wengam noted.

Accepting the donation, Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, expressed his gratitude for how far the good Lord has brought the station.

“When we started, we had nothing so when people are talking about this media game, the big boys will be jumping with all their accolades, but we will just be there because we had nothing. But 16 years down the line, there is a profile which makes the organization attractive, and we as an organization have made it a point to make diligence as a part of everything we do to the mission of God and the cause he has asked us to do. This is what has brought us this far”, he remarked.

The church service was to appreciate God’s goodness over the years.

It was amidst great tunes from the church’s mass choir and cheers from the friendly congregation.

Rev. Wengam thanked the leadership of the station for the support given the church over the past the years adding that “if we are a strong brand of a church, Citi FM played a very crucial role.”

He prayed for members of staff asking for God’s guidance and protection for better years ahead for Citi FM and its sister station Citi TV.

A special cake was also cut to congratulate the station for the successes chalked over the past 16 years.

Citi FM has since its inception carried out its activities on strong Christian values and principles.

Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah in a short biblical message was full of gratitude to the Lord’s doing in positioning the station to its current heights and shaping it through the persistent efforts and hard work of employees.