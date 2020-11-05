The Christian Council of Ghana is calling on all Ghanaians to join hands in the ‘Say Yes to Peace’ campaign, launched by the Council in pursuit of violent-free elections come December 7.

The Council in its quest to promote peace during and after the elections has set up a twenty-one-member eminent person group to engage various stakeholders and players during elections to help ensure order in the country.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Chairman of the Christian Council, Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo said, “this year is one of the most competitive– a former president and a sitting president. Tensions are heightened. We saw what happened during the voters’ registration exercise and the Odododiodoo walk. Our peace and democracy are threatened to a large extent by the two major political parties. So the eminent persons’ group are there to ensure that tensions do not escalate.”

He further indicated that the council is working behind the scenes to avoid any violence during the elections.

“We release statements every now and then, but we also do behind the scenes engagements sometimes. We sometimes engage the political parties one-on-one, listen to them, get closer, in a bid to settle the scores between them. So far, we have met with the EC, NCCE, political parties, we are yet to meet with the media and security services. We are like the proverbial ‘old ladies’, we tread cautiously in our bid to maintain peace.”

The Chairman of the council entreated Ghanaians to let peace prevail throughout the electoral process.

“We are one people with a common destiny, fighting for the development of our nation. We don’t want any confusion, so we are calling in every Ghanaian who matters to say yes to peace.”