It was a moment of praise and thanksgiving when management and staff of Omni Media Limited; operators of Citi FM joined congregants of Cedar Mountian Chapel International in East Legon on Sunday [November 8, 2020] to crown the station’s 16th anniversary celebration.

The church service was led by the station’s pastor who doubled as the host, Rev. Stephen Y. Wengam.

It was amidst great tunes from the church’s mass choir and cheers from the friendly congregation.

Rev. Wengam thanked the leadership of the station for the support given the church over the past years adding that “if we are a strong brand of a church, Citi FM played a very crucial role.”

He prayed for members of staff asking for God’s guidance and protection for better years ahead for Citi FM and its sister station Citi TV.

A special cake was also cut to congratulate the station for the successes chalked over the past 16 years.

Citi FM has since its inception carried out its activities on strong Christian values and principles.

Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah in a short biblical message was full of gratitude to the Lord’s doing in positioning the station to its current heights and shaping it through the persistent efforts and hardwork of employees.

“When we started, we had nothing so when people are talking about this media game, the big boys will be jumping with all their accolades but we will just be there because we had nothing. But 16 years down the line, there is a profile which makes the organization attractive and we as an organization have made it a point to make diligence as a part of everything we do to the mission of God and the cause he has asked us to do. This is what has brought us this far”, he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Church has donated an amount of GHS 15,000 as part of the celebration.

GHS10,000 was allotted to the Citi FM Foundation while the remaining GHS 5,000 was given in support of the station’s annual ‘Help a Christmas Child’ initiative.