The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has denied claims that it is distributing government-subsidized outboard motors to party functionaries instead of fisherfolk.

Even in cases where the machines are given to the fisherfolk, the allegations are that it is done on a partisan basis.

But the Ministry explains that the machines are usually handed over to Chief Fishermen at the various landing beaches for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Speaking at an event to receive a donation from CCT group, Michael Star and Japan Motors to be handed over to awardees at the upcoming 36th National Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday, November 6, 2020, the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Francis Ato Cudjoe, explained that a list of fishermen interested in acquiring the machine was requested from Chief Fishermen in various coastal communities.

He said his outfit ensured that the deserving fishermen received the equipment and that it was not done on a partisan basis.

“We never gave any party person an outboard motor. We gave it to elected chief fishermen along the coastal communities. They brought out a list and we sent it out. But let me assure that there are still some outboard motors that will be coming in by December. So those who have paid should be patient”, he said.

Some fishermen in the Central Region in October challenged the government to publish the names of recipients of the outboard motors it distributed to fishermen across the coastal regions of the country.

They allege that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has politicized the distribution process, claiming that the machines were given out to party functionaries instead of fishermen.

He says the governing NPP has improved the fisheries industry compared to the tenure of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

“The NDC ordered 2,400 outboard motors, but we have ordered 8, 400 so who is doing much for the fishermen? In their eight years in power, they couldn’t do the coastal landing beaches. But now, Akufo-Addo is here, and he is constructing those sites plus two additional harbours”, he added.