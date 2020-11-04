The College of Science, Arts, and Education located in Sunyani in the Bono Region has held its first congregation.

35 students graduated with a Bachelor of Law Degrees. The institution which is affiliated with the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was established in 2016 and is the first institution in the Bono Region to run Bachelor of Law Degrees.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo conferred the degrees on the students and urged them to be diligent in their dealings.

Professor Owusu-Dabo urged the graduates to apply what they have studied in the institution in the outside world.

117 students have been admitted in the 2020-2021 academic year. 15 of the students sat for the Ghana School of Law exams out of which 3 passed.

President of the College who is also the Chief of Yamfo and the President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah II, is urging people who want to pursue their LLB to make good use of the College as it has what it takes to give them quality tuition.

Nana Baah II commended the Kwame University of Science and Technology for the tutelage which has brought the institution this far since its establishment.

The Moderator of the KNUST at the College of Science, Arts and Education, Dr. Ernest Owusu Dapaah in his address admonished the authorities of the institution to continue to uphold the high standard they are inheriting from KNUST.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani East Municipality, Justina Owusu Banahene who represented the Bono Regional Minister, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson commended the institution for bringing law education to the doorsteps of the people.