22 out of the 51 persons who were arrested on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country have been discharged last Wednesday.

This leaves 29 of them still in the grips of the police,

An Accra Circuit court on Wednesday freed the 22 alleged secessionists over lack of evidence.

The remaining suspects will know their fate when the court resumes sitting on November 18, 2020.

Lawyer for the accused persons, Theophilus Donkor who spoke to Citi News said more on the case will be known on the adjourned date.

“The prosecution did not give us the reason why they have been discharged, but we can reasonably deduce that they did not find any evidence connecting them to the crime that they have been charged with. When they brought the charge sheet, it had 29 accused persons which means that 22 have automatically been released. The remaining 29 means that they will reappear at the next adjourned date”, he noted.

The accused include Ernest Kpevu, Devine Seddoh, Bright Klutse, Salasi Gbagagbo, Gilbert Nyazinyo, Benjamin Gbagagbo, Felix Sosa, Lawrance Nyaziyor, Excel Liberty Aheto, Kuegbe Sika, Devine Nyazinyo, and Godwin Awudza.

The rest are William Amenyor,Agbemayah Dotse, Louis Nyazinyo, Mawulolor Ahorgble, Fiave Joeffery, George Akuweti, Noah Ahiatorga, Samuel Gbolomo, Raphael Tetevi, James Nanewortor, Abednego Dzreke Mawuenya, Emmanuel Hayford Afedor, Isaac Kwesi Afeku, Richard Adri, Prosper Avumenyi, John Kobla Gbedemah and Stephen Asime.

Recent activities of Secessionist groups

Ghanaians on Friday, September 25, 2020, witnessed reports that members of the secessionist groups had blocked some major roads leading into the Volta Region.

They mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra, and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

The roadblocks were subsequently cleared as security agencies took control of the highways and strategic installations within the region.

They also stormed some police stations and attacked officers on duty.

They also attacked the Ho branch of STC and set ablaze a bus belonging to the state company.

The groups want part of Ghana declared as an independent Western Togoland state.

78 suspected secessionists were earlier arrested over the incident.

They were charged variously, with; treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, participating in a campaign of prohibited organisation namely Western Togoland, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, causing unlawful damage.