Actress, Rosemond Alade Brown known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo has been granted a GHS100,000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court 5.

She is also to present 4 sureties as part of her bail condition.

The social media sensation is facing three counts of criminal offences for sharing posting nude pictures she had with her 7-year-old son, who was also half-naked, on social media platform, Instagram.

The June 20, 2020 post of Akuapem Poloo according to Child Rights International “undermines the privacy or is likely to detract the dignity of the [7-year-old] boy”.

According to an amended charge sheet sighted by Citi News, Executive Director of Child-centered Organisation, Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) over the issue.

The CID subsequently referred the petition to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Service and Akuapem Poloo was arrested.

Though she admitted to posting the pictures with her son on Instagram, in her caution statement to the police, she maintained that it was unintentional.

Rosemond Alade Brown is thus being tried for Publication of Obscene Material contrary to S.280 of the Criminal offense Act, 1960 (Act 29); Engaging in Domestic Violence namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, contrary to section 1(d)(ii) and 3(2) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732); and, Engaging in Domestic Violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being contrary to section 1(d)(iv) and 3(2) of Act 732.

Background

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the actress shared on her social media page a nude photo of herself and a half-naked photo of her seven-year-old son on his birthday.

According to her, she decided to go naked to prove to her son Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu that she gave birth to him in the same state and that if he should see her naked, lying somewhere, he should not pass by but rather see her as his mom who brought him to life.

She also recounted how she had a smooth delivery without any form of complications.

“I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out. You were so good to me. I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability,” she noted.

She deleted the photo after receiving a public backlash.