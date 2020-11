After establishing his highlife brand with songs like ‘Bedianko’, ‘Our Story’, ‘Yebewu Nti’, among others, Dada Hafco is out with a new song that features singer Akwaboah.

In the song titled ‘Playboy’, he talks about how a guy known for womanising, gets entangled in a serious relationship with a lady – one that takes his mind off any other lady.

The song was produced by DDT. features silky-voiced Akwaboah.

Listen to ‘Playboy’ by Dada Hafco below: