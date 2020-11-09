With just 28 days to the December polls, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has reassured that manual verification of a voter’s identity will be allowed on Election Day.

Manual verification is used for voters who are unable to verify their eligibility to vote using the fingerprint and facial recognition technology.

Madam Jean Mensa told Parliamentarians last Saturday that the Commission is optimistic that use of the manual verification will, however, be minimized due to the efficiency of the celebrated fingerprint and facial recognition technology.

“The CI 127 makes provision for manual verification and therefore we have made provisions and arrangements to have manual verification forms sent to all the polling stations across the country. We are however confident that because we have two modes of verification, i.e. fingerprint and facial recognition, this will be reduced substantially,” she said.

We are 95 percent ready to conduct 2020 polls

Jean Mensa at the same sitting said her outfit is 95 percent prepared to deliver successful, credible, fair and orderly elections on December 7.

Madam Mensa noted that issues related to procurement, logistics and the conduct of the election within a safe environment despite the advent of COVID-19 have been thrashed out.

She said her outfit’s preparedness is expressed in the procurement of a variety of election materials for the election including ballot boxes, thumbprint pads, stationery, identification jackets, polling station booths, rechargeable lamps, indelible ink, educational posters, seals among others.

“Mr Speaker, I am pleased to inform you that the Electoral Commission is 95 percent ready for the successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of the election on December 7, 2020”, she said.

Jean Mensa also dispelled the notion that she does not have respect for the House.

“It is important to emphasize that this is the first time I have been invited by the House in my capacity as the EC Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, I have on no occasion turned down an invitation from the Parliament of Ghana”, she said.

The EC boss disclosed that the total cost of the materials for the election was GHS 8,373,545 which has promoted the efficiency of staff as well as the swift movement of goods and materials from the stores to regions and districts and also helped to eliminate costs that were associated with the hiring and rental of vehicles.

“As we speak, the distribution of these items to our regions and districts is well underway. I can confirm that as a result of the thorough planning and distribution mechanisms employed, we are about 95% done with the distribution of election materials to our various locations across the country. What is left to be delivered are the Ballots and Registers. Procurement of Vehicles to facilitate the movement of our staff and promote the delivery of their mandate at the grass-root level, the Commission procured a number of vehicles. In total 147 vehicles made up of 15 motorbikes, 30 four-wheel drives, 107 pickups, eight haulage trucks and two Coaster Buses”, she said.