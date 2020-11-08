The Electoral Commission (EC) will start printing the results collation sheet, popularly known as pink sheets, for the 2020 general elections today – Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa disclosed this while briefing Members of Parliament on the Commission’s readiness for the elections on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

“The printing of the Results Collation Sheet for Presidential and Parliamentary Elections popularly known as the Pink Sheets will commence on Sunday the 8th of November 2020. All Political Parties have been duly informed accordingly and will monitor the process throughout.”

The EC Chairperson indicated that other essential materials for the elections had either been printed or were in the process of being printed.

“I am happy to report that printing of the Notice of Poll for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections has been completed. The printing of our 2020 Register is also currently underway and we are confident that we will complete this process and distribute the registers well in time for the December 2020 election.”

We’re 95 percent ready for polls

Ms Mensah also said the Commission is 95 per cent ready to deliver successful, credible, fair and orderly elections on December 7, 2020.

She assured that issues related to procurement, logistics and the conduct of the election within a safe environment despite the advent of COVID-19 have been thrashed out.

“Mr Speaker, I am pleased to inform you that the Electoral Commission is 95 per cent ready for the successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of the election on December 7, 2020”, she said.