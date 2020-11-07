The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to brief Parliament on their level of preparedness for the 2020 general elections today – Saturday, 7th November 2020.

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the EC will readjust its engagements to make time to appear before the House.

“The Electoral Commission is in the process of readjusting their own programme and possibly we shall see all their major stakeholders come to the house to brief us.”

Officials of the EC were scheduled to appear before Parliament on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

They, however, failed to show up in the House due to what they described as a late invitation and other engagements of the commission.

Their failure to appear before the House sparked the Minority in Parliament’s call for the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to be cited for contempt of Parliament.

The meeting, which was expected to take place in the chamber, was in response to a request from members to ascertain the level of the electoral management body’s preparedness ahead of the 2020 polls.

The National Security Minister and other security heads were also expected to be present at the sitting to brief members on preparations for the polls.