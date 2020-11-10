The Member of Parliament for the Bongo constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr. Edward Bawa is confident of retaining the seat in the upcoming election for the National Democratic Congress.

He insists that the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa who is also the District Chief Executive for the area is no match for him.

Speaking at a health walk towards peaceful election 2020 in Bongo, Edward Bawa said the NPP will not be able to snatch the seat from the NDC in the upcoming polls.

Edward Bawa who is seeking re-election stated that he will work to ensure that Bongo receives more development.

“I’m very convinced that the lofty and nice ideas that the John Mahama government is starting from 2021, Bongo will definitely have its share because I’ll advocate for that.”

Some other members of the Bongo NDC urged constituents to vote for John Mahama for Ghana to be elevated.

“John Mahama is not selective when it comes to governing. He is not selective about which region should receive development. He is for this country, and we must ensure that he continues with his developmental agenda so that the whole country will be elevated.”

Another member added that “the whole idea is to reaffirm our commitment and the commitment of this party in this constituency. In fact, this is the only constituency that has never lost to any other party. For all these years, the NDC has won resoundingly here.”