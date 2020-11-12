Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised free fertilizer for cocoa farmers in his next administration, to boost cocoa production.

He said this at a mini rally at Mankranso, capital of the Ahafo Ano South West District in the Ashanti Region, as part of his six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

On the first day, Mr Mahama addressed mini rallies at Abesewa in the Ahafo Ano South East District; at Camp Two, Numesia in the Ahafo North District, and also paid a courtesy call on Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, the Omanhene of Tepa Tradational Area at his Palace in Tepa.

The Presidential Candidate also addressed similar rallies at Abuakwa, the District Capital of the Atwima Nwabiagya South; and at Ayigya in the Oforikrom Constituency in Kumasi.

At Abesewa, Mahama gave small scale miners an assurance that his next administration would track down all their seized excavators and return them to their rightful owners.

He said the next NDC government would grant presidential pardon to all small scale miners, who had been imprisoned for engaging in galamsey activities and also see to it that mining licenses and concessions, which he said were illegitimately seized, were returned.

During his courtesy call on the Tepamanhene, Mr Mahama said his next administration would establish a jewelry processing factory in Tepa.

That, he said, would add value to Ghana’s raw mineral resources, such as gold before export, to generate more revenue for the country’s socio-economic development.

He assured the Tepa Traditional Council that their roads would be fixed by his next administration.

At Abuakwa, he assured that construction work would resume on the Military Hospital Project located in the town, which was started by his administration and had since been allegedly abandoned by the current government.

At Ayigya, Mr Mahama said his government would restore indigenous investments in the banking sector and promised that Ghanaians whose money was locked up following the collapsed of the banks and microfinance companies would have their money refunded to them by the state.

He outlined a number of projects, which his government undertook in the Ashanti Region during his first term, such as the Kejetia Market project.

At the mini rallies, Mr. Mahama appealed to Ghanaians to return the NDC to power to continue its good works.