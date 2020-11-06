The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has commissioned the newly built Adibo market in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The move by Mr. Mahama forms part of his New Yendi City (NYC) agenda of improving the socio-economic lives of the people of the area who are predominantly farmers and traders.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Alhaji Farouk Mahama explained that the facility was constructed after a need assessment was conducted.

He said the new market will bring together businesses from different communities and districts to trade in a more conducive atmosphere and maximize profit.

The son of the late former Vice President of Ghana also assured the King of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, and the people of Yendi that he will continue to serve them well with humility.

“My commitment to serving the people of Yendi is unquestionable and I want to reaffirm that commitment before you here. I am going to serve in humility and help in my way to address the challenges confronting the area”, he assured before the King and people of Yendi.

The Chief and people of Adibo thanked Mr. Mahama for putting up the multi-purpose market centre for the community.

They prayed that Farouk Mahama should win the December polls and to continue with his good works.

The National Organizer of the NPP, Sammi Awuku joined Mr. Farouk Mahama and Northern Regional Chairman Mohamed Bantima Samba for a tour of the Yendi constituency.

Addressing a mini-rally, Mr. Awuku urged electorates to consider the good works of President Akufo-Addo and parliamentary candidate for the area, and give Nana Akufo-Addo another four years and vote massively for Farouk Aliu Mahama as Member of Parliament.

He assured that the NPP government will continue to bring more development to the people of Dagbon.