Four more persons have died from COVID-19. This is according to the latest COVID-19 situation update published on the Ghana Health Service’s website.

Per the update, 589 people currently have the virus in the country. This figure suggests a trend of steady rise in active cases in the country.

Three persons confirmed to be with the virus are said to be in critical condition with two of them currently on ventilators.

The new information has sparked fears that the country’s significant gains in the fight against COVID-19 may have hit a snag as the number of active cases in the last two weeks has been on the rise.

Meanwhile, only five out of the country’s 16 regions are without active cases.

These are the Oti, North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West regions.

Greater Accra has the most number of active cases; 378, followed by arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport, 78, before the Bono and Ashanti regions with 37 and 18 active cases respectively.