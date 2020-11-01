The Fulani community in Ghana has held its 9th annual Du’a with a call on the state to recognise them as Ghanaians.

The 2020 annual Du’a of the Fulani community was organised under the auspices of Tabital Pulaaku to seek Allah’s intervention as Ghana goes to the polls in December 2020.

Fulanis from across Ghana gathered at Buipe in the Savannah region for the three-day-long programme.

Also, present were their international chapters from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Tabital Pulaaku is a Fulani-oriented organisation across the world and was registered in Ghana in 2012.

Its main objective is to seek the welfare of all Fulanis in Ghana especially in the area of human rights, education, healthcare and promote cohesion and integration in society.

Speaking at a durbar at the climax of the event, former President John Dramani Mahama bemoaned the discrimination meted out to Fulanis and other tribes during the voter registration exercise saying that such must not be repeated.

To eliminate conflicts between herdsmen and farmers, Mr. Mahama said the next NDC government will earmark specific grazing zones and develop cattle markets across the country including Buipe.

“Many areas formerly used for grazing are being converted into farmlands which is one of the major causes of conflicts between herdsmen and farmers, a new next NDC government will earmark specific grazing zones with water facilities for cattle and develop cattle markets including one in Buipe for easy trade,” he said.

President of the Ghana chapter of Tabital Pulaaku, Alhaji Amadu Diallo said about “60 percent of Ghana’s meat requirement is provided by Fulanis, yet they are denied basic amenities just because they are Fulanis”.

He prayed for a future devoid of discrimination.

For his part, the General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku, Yakubu Musah Barry said the political atmosphere in the country is charged and for this reason, they want to seek Allah’s intervention so that the country will remain peaceful before, during and after the election

“Ghana is our only home, we must therefore seek the blessing and intervention of Allah for peace before, during and after the December election.”

A pick-up truck was donated to the National Council of Fulani Chiefs by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.