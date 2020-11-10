The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru, has advised the country’s youth to desist from allowing themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble before, during and after the upcoming election.

Addressing the media after an interaction with the Chief Imam and Independent Presidential Candidate, Alfred Walker, King Teiko Tsuru II called for peace to prevail in the December 7 polls.

“To the youth, we are very particular [about them]. Don’t let anyone engage you to create any chaos or violence. When they want to contact you; you must ask them where their families and children are. If their children are not part of the package, please disengage immediately. We are one people and do not have any Ghana anywhere. This is where we are, let us not ruin our peaceful existence”, he advised.

Ahead of the polls, many stakeholders including the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa have charged the youth to avoid being used as instruments of violence.

She said the possibility of losing one’s life should be enough to deter young people from engaging in electoral violence.

Interacting with first-time voters under the auspices of Youth Bridge Foundation in October 2020, Madam Mensa said she regrets the involvement of young people in electoral violence.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on the youth not to allow yourselves to be used to foment trouble. Be it on the streets or social media. Just a few days ago we saw some acts of violence in Odododiodoo and I believe there are people who are behind this violence… You must not allow yourself to be used. Let us say no to violence.”