The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons is optimistic that Ghana will witness a violent-free election come December 7, 2020.

The Commission believes the country’s security agencies are fully prepared to quell any violence that may occur before, during and after the election.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Jones Applerh in a Citi News interview said although Ghana finds itself with a volatile region, its elections will not witness violence.

“I don’t think we will have a violent election. I believe our elections will pass off peacefully. It is not the doing of anybody in Ghana to live in a volatile region, a region where there are a lot of weapons. Security agencies are very focused, aware, and they are up to the task.”

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons is collaborating with the Police Service as part of efforts to ensure an incident free-election.

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has indicated that 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections.

He said they will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.

A total of 6,178 flashpoints have also been identified for special security arrangement.

“Our approach in these areas will be slightly different from other areas. Saturated patrols and standby forces will be visible to prevent any mishap. Hotspot and strategies for handling them will be reviewed based on emerging trends or issues,” James Oppong Boanuh said while addressing a press briefing on security arrangements with regard to the polls on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.